Upper Austria: FP politicians ready for the highest offices in the state
Several Upper Austrians are playing an important role in the FPÖ poker game for a new government and are being considered for ministerial posts. Meanwhile, the Upper Austrian ÖVP chairman and state governor Thomas Stelzer is ready for talks with the Freedom Party.
Long before the National Council elections in the fall, a list was circulating in the FPÖ that included the names of several Upper Austrians. If the Freedom Party agrees to cooperate with the ÖVP, they could be given a chance to hold the highest offices in the federal government. For example, Susanne Fürst from Linz, who is considered a close confidante of party chairman Herbert Kickl, or the pharmacist Gerhard Kaniak from Schörfling, who many see as the next Minister of Health.
Hermann Brückl entered the election as top candidate
Hermann Brückl, who entered the race as the top candidate for the FPÖ in Upper Austria, would also have a good chance. The leaders of the Freedom Party were rather reserved with their statements on Monday. Upper Austrian party chairman Manfred Haimbuchner only said in general terms: "It is absolutely clear: Herbert Kickl was our top candidate, he is our candidate for chancellor. We will not discuss other people."
It's not as if this is a girls' boarding school, but both sides have exchanged a lot of information. If you are of good will, you shake hands and say: now let's see if we can make progress.
The influential FPÖ party leader Herwig Mahr is calling for speed in the negotiations and assumes that a coalition with the ÖVP will be formed.
In the ÖVP Upper Austria itself, people are secretly happy that the "red-pink haunting", as one prominent black man calls the failed negotiations, is over. Governor Thomas Stelzer, who has spoken out in favor of Christian Stocker as Karl Nehammer's successor, says: "I was and am against new elections. Because they would paralyze the country." If the FPÖ invites the ÖVP to talks, his party is ready, adds the state leader.
Will Holzleitner now take over the provincial SPÖ?
The end of the coalition negotiations for the Reds, on the other hand, could set things in motion in the provincial SPÖ. Many comrades would like to see Eva-Maria Holzleitner at the head of the provincial party, who could also join the provincial government as a provincial councillor instead of Michael Lindner, who has resigned.
Until recently, the Wels native was not available because a position in the federal government was reserved for her. Now the cards are being reshuffled and the office in Upper Austria could once again be attractive for Holzleitner.
