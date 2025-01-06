Upper Austria: FP politicians ready for the highest offices in the state

Long before the National Council elections in the fall, a list was circulating in the FPÖ that included the names of several Upper Austrians. If the Freedom Party agrees to cooperate with the ÖVP, they could be given a chance to hold the highest offices in the federal government. For example, Susanne Fürst from Linz, who is considered a close confidante of party chairman Herbert Kickl, or the pharmacist Gerhard Kaniak from Schörfling, who many see as the next Minister of Health.