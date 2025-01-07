Interview with Sagartz
“Blue” Monday for the ÖVP
The course for forming a federal government has been recolored. The strict "No to Kickl-FPÖ" is now "Yes to talks". The Turkish leader explains why.
FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl has been a red rag within the ÖVP for months. "That's what's certain," said Johanna Mikl-Leitner, governor of Lower Austria, during the ORF press conference in February 2024 when she was asked whether the ÖVP would definitely not form a coalition with Kickl's FPÖ. "There will be no Chancellor Kickl, not with us," stated Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg shortly afterwards.
"Extremely dangerous with statements"
"Kickl must not assume government responsibility in the interests of the security of the Austrian population", was the message in September. Almost at the same time, Burgenland's ÖVP leader Christian Sagartz stated: "Kickl's statements are extremely dangerous and he has shown what he can do as Interior Minister. For me and everyone in the ÖVP, it is clear that there is no state to be made with Herbert Kickl and no coalition."
Federal President Van der Bellen jumped over his own shadow. And I expect the same sense of responsibility from everyone else involved.
Burgenlands ÖVP-Chef Christian Sagartz
Bild: ÖVP-Büro
Formation of government by Van der Bellen
Everything is different now. As the "Krone" reported online, after the resignation of Chancellor Karl Nehammer, Sagartz was the first Turkish state chairman to see the Blue Party in the leadership role. Even before the internal party crisis meeting on Epiphany in the Chancellery, it was clear to Sagartz that Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen had to fulfill his responsibility and give the FPÖ the mandate to form a government. Van der Bellen did just that.
The mandate is clear: the election winner should enter into government negotiations with the ÖVP. "In doing so, the Federal President jumped over his own shadow. And I expect the same sense of responsibility from everyone else involved. Because now it is a matter of quickly forming a viable government for Austria. The people deserve that," explains Sagartz. All in all, "bluesible".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
