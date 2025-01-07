“Blue” Monday for the ÖVP

"Extremely dangerous with statements"

"Kickl must not assume government responsibility in the interests of the security of the Austrian population", was the message in September. Almost at the same time, Burgenland's ÖVP leader Christian Sagartz stated: "Kickl's statements are extremely dangerous and he has shown what he can do as Interior Minister. For me and everyone in the ÖVP, it is clear that there is no state to be made with Herbert Kickl and no coalition."