Avoid accidents
Dangers in the forest: experts urge you to be careful
So that a walk doesn't end in an accident! Forestry experts advise vigilance in the forest. Workers are also at risk.
The winter months are peak season in the forest. The trees are dormant, the wood is particularly valuable and forestry work causes only minimal damage to the vegetation. However, it is precisely this time that harbors dangers for careless forest visitors, as Felix Montecuccoli, experienced landowner from Hafnerbach, and Gerhard Blabensteiner, chairman of the Association for the Promotion of the Forest from Schönbach in the Zwettl district, urgently emphasize.
Never ignore warning signs!
"Overlooking or ignoring a warning sign in the forest can be fatal," warns Blabensteiner. Forestry work is precise and high-risk work. A forestry worker wearing hearing protection simply cannot hear hikers or sportspeople. In addition, the workers are highly concentrated when working with chainsaws or heavy equipment. As soon as the call "Watch out, tree falling!" is heard, it is often too late to react in time. Montecuccoli from the Main Association of Agricultural and Forestry Enterprises adds: "The dangers are often underestimated. A tree that falls shows no mercy." It is particularly dangerous to be out and about in the forest with headphones. If you listen to music, you miss the warning calls and sounds of work - a potentially fatal act of recklessness. Siucher
Strictly follow the safety rules!
Montecuccoli and Blabensteiner urge all forest visitors to adhere to the safety rules. "Restricted areas are clearly marked and they exist for a reason," explains Blabensteiner. However, many people wander carelessly through forests and meadows, which often leads to warning signs being overlooked. The risk is even greater in winter, when snow and fog restrict visibility.
"The winter forest is a fascinating place, but it demands respect and attention," emphasizes Montecuccoli. Those who ignore warnings not only endanger themselves, but also the people working in the forest. Blabensteiner concludes with a clear appeal: "Follow the rules, don't use headphones and avoid restricted areas. This is the only way we can all enjoy the winter forest safely."
With this joint warning, the two forest experts are addressing all nature lovers: "The winter forest may seem quiet and peaceful, but it is also a workplace full of risks - and requires respect for nature and the people who work with it."
Gerhard Blabensteiner from the local association for the promotion of the forest.Felix Montecuccoli, Association of Agricultural and Forestry Enterprises.
