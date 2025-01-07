Dangers in the forest: experts urge you to be careful

Never ignore warning signs!

"Overlooking or ignoring a warning sign in the forest can be fatal," warns Blabensteiner. Forestry work is precise and high-risk work. A forestry worker wearing hearing protection simply cannot hear hikers or sportspeople. In addition, the workers are highly concentrated when working with chainsaws or heavy equipment. As soon as the call "Watch out, tree falling!" is heard, it is often too late to react in time. Montecuccoli from the Main Association of Agricultural and Forestry Enterprises adds: "The dangers are often underestimated. A tree that falls shows no mercy." It is particularly dangerous to be out and about in the forest with headphones. If you listen to music, you miss the warning calls and sounds of work - a potentially fatal act of recklessness. Siucher