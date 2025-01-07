For people living in poverty
Wishing tree turned out to be a complete success
"All the wish cards were quickly gone," says pharmacist Harald Hauser, whose Obelisk pharmacy in Klagenfurt hosted a Volkshilfe wish tree during Advent. This Christmas campaign fulfilled the wishes of elderly people living in poverty.
For the first time, Volkshilfe Carinthia set up wish trees in four Carinthian Team Santé pharmacies in Wolfsberg, Klagenfurt and Villach during Advent. On them were wish lists from Carinthians who live in poverty and cannot afford practical and beneficial items from the pharmacy, such as health-promoting juices or gentle washing gels.
Pharmacy customers were able to buy these Christmas gift packs for 20 or 40 euros. "But some even spent 80 or 90 euros on the gift," says Jürgen Pfeiler, Director of Volkshilfe Kärnten.
"The presents have already been distributed," says Petra Thuller, the district chairwoman of Volkshilfe Klagenfurt. And anyone who didn't want to choose a gift package could put money in a "Krone" donation box. Hundreds of euros were collected, which the "Krone hilft" association uses to help Carinthian families in need. Information also available at https://www.kronehilft.at/
Volkshilfe set up the wish trees for the first time because electricity costs, rent increases, additional operating cost payments, general inflation and low incomes place an enormous burden on many Carinthians. 15 percent of people over the age of 65 live below the at-risk-of-poverty threshold - especially women.
Thank you very much for your generous help!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.