"Means, watch out!"

German politicians see FPÖ government as a warning

Nachrichten
06.01.2025 12:03

"For Germany, this means: watch out at the edge of the platform." German politicians have interpreted the possible formation of an FPÖ-led government in Austria as a warning for Germany too. 

It is a "warning signal that the centrist parties have not succeeded in changing politics", CSU state group leader Alexander Dobrindt told RTL and ntv on Monday. "This has further strengthened the fringes, in this case the FPÖ." The radical parties were "increasingly capable of winning a majority".

Similar problems
Dobrindt said that Austria had similar problems to Germany - such as economic weakness and difficulties in the area of migration. "This then leads to exactly the kind of results we are seeing," said the CSU politician. "For Germany, this means: watch out at the edge of the platform. We have to do everything we can to prevent a situation like this from arising."

German Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens) saw the developments in Austria as a warning to centrist parties. "A look at Austria shows what happens when you are no longer able to form alliances," Habeck said on Deutschlandfunk radio. He warned of a development in which "the parties are moving further and further apart".

Habeck: "Austria shows what happens when you are no longer able to form an alliance."
Habeck: "Austria shows what happens when you are no longer able to form an alliance."
(Bild: AFP)

Austria is facing a coalition between the FPÖ and the ÖVP as junior partners. Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen is holding talks with FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl following the failure of the previous coalition negotiations. The ÖVP expressed its openness to talks on forming a government with the FPÖ. Previously, talks with other parties on the formation of an ÖVP-led government had failed.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Folgen Sie uns auf