Rally against Kickl
Police secure the Ballhausplatz with pedestrian gates
At 10.30 a.m., NGOs and students gather for a rally against Herbert Kickl as Federal Chancellor on Vienna's Ballhausplatz. The square is already cordoned off with barricades. A large contingent of police, including WEGA, is on site to secure the area.
"We cannot yet estimate how many people will take part in the spontaneous rally. Ballhausplatz has been cordoned off with barricades and a large police contingent is on site to secure the area," police spokesman David Pawlik told krone.at.
Spontaneous protest rally against Herbert Kickl
According to Pawlik, the demonstration had not been registered, as this would have required 24 hours' notice. He could not say at this stage whether this would later lead to charges being brought.
On Monday at 11 a.m., FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl is in talks with Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen. He could give him the task of forming a government. The Jewish Austrian University Students and Volkshilfe Österreich announced a spontaneous protest rally on Sunday.
"A strong signal against the right"
"We call on all democratic forces to send a strong signal against the planned far-right government and to join our spontaneous protest," wrote the Jewish Austrian University Students on Platform X on Sunday evening.
Greenpeace, Volkshilfe and SOS Mitmensch are calling for another rally next Thursday:
The action against the FPÖ leader will not be the only one. The non-governmental organizations (NGOs) Greenpeace, Volkshilfe and SOS Mitmensch have also called for a "rally against an extreme right-wing Federal Chancellor" on Sunday evening. This is to take place on Thursday, January 9, at 6 pm on Vienna's Ballhausplatz.
