Threats etc.
Magdeburg attacker was investigated twice
In the two years before the attack on the Magdeburg Christmas market, the suspect Taleb A. was involved in seven investigations. In five cases, he filed charges himself, in two cases he was the accused (see video above).
In one case, Taleb A. had threatened a lawyer who had once represented him in a case, as well as his family and law firm employees. As a result, charges were filed against him and the police visited the psychiatrist on October 4, 2024. The police want to signal that they are keeping an eye on a potential offender with a so-called endangerment approach. The person concerned is asked to refrain from certain behavior.
As reported, 50-year-old Taleb A. drove a car through the Magdeburg Christmas market shortly before Christmas. Five people were killed and almost 300 people were injured. Magdeburg University Hospital has since announced that all the injured who were treated at the hospital are out of danger.
Healthcare company does not know the reason
The man from Saudi Arabia is in custody. He had been working as a ward doctor in Bernburg (Saxony-Anhalt) since 2020 and worked with addicted offenders. Although the risk assessment took place at the workplace, the healthcare company Salus said it had no contact with the police. The reason for the visit was not communicated, it said.
When it comes to preventing criminal offenses, the German police are generally allowed to transfer personal data to authorities. In the case of Taleb A., there was no reason to do so. "Taleb A. gave his superiors no reason to doubt his medical qualifications," said a Salus spokesperson. However, his colleagues are reported to have done so.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
