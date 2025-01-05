Gasser and Millauer in fifth place in Klagenfurt

Gasser came fourth in Friday's qualifying, in which she failed to make the podium in the Big Air for only the second time ever. The first time was last October in Chur, when the Carinthian was eliminated in the qualification. At the beginning of December, the 33-year-old followed this up with third place in Beijing. This time she was in second place after run one, took a more defensive approach in the second heat and ultimately crashed in a Cab Triple 1260 as the attempt was a little too short.