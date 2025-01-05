Van der Bellen opens the door for Herbert Kickl

"You think you've already experienced a lot"

After the intense hours of the ÖVP grandees discussing Karl Nehammer's successor, the head of state turned to the public. "If I've learned anything as President, it's that there are always new situations. You think you've already experienced a lot." You can be wrong. Karl Nehammer had assured him, the President, yesterday that the transition would take place calmly. In the course of the coming week, a new chancellor will be entrusted with a transitional government. Van der Bellen expressly thanked Nehammer for assuming responsibility in difficult times.