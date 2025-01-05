Vorteilswelt
President's word of power

Van der Bellen opens the door for Herbert Kickl

05.01.2025 15:10

Following the resignation of Chancellor Nehammer, the Federal President has called the FPÖ leader and invited him to the Hofburg for talks on Monday. This brings a blue-black coalition closer.

The Federal President is not uninvolved in the current domestic political turmoil. Above all, now that Chancellor Karl Nehammer has failed in his mission to form a stable (three-party) coalition, he has all the more reason to act. And he is doing it in his usual way: buying time. With talks. And - Alexander van der Bellen opens the door for FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl.

"You think you've already experienced a lot"
After the intense hours of the ÖVP grandees discussing Karl Nehammer's successor, the head of state turned to the public. "If I've learned anything as President, it's that there are always new situations. You think you've already experienced a lot." You can be wrong. Karl Nehammer had assured him, the President, yesterday that the transition would take place calmly. In the course of the coming week, a new chancellor will be entrusted with a transitional government. Van der Bellen expressly thanked Nehammer for assuming responsibility in difficult times.

It is expected that Van der Bellen will entrust Kickl with the task of forming a government on Monday. (Bild: APA/Georg Hochmuth)
It is expected that Van der Bellen will entrust Kickl with the task of forming a government on Monday.
(Bild: APA/Georg Hochmuth)

Voices against Kickl "have become quieter"
 "It came as a great surprise to me that the talks between the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS have failed." It is now a matter of Austria quickly getting a government capable of acting. Nehammer and Babler had ruled out working together with Kickl. "Now the situation has changed."

The President had spoken to numerous important representatives from the ÖVP. Conclusion: "The voices ruling out cooperation between the ÖVP and Herbert Kickl's FPÖ have become quieter. I have therefore called Herbert Kickl and agreed to meet with him on Monday at 11 a.m."

The Federal President has thus revised his quasi-credo of not entrusting the right-wing party with forming a government or becoming chancellor, if at all possible. After the other parties had failed to forge a coalition. However, Van der Bellen emphasized at the end: "I will continue to ensure that the cornerstones of democracy are preserved." Clear the gong for the next round in the battle for Austria's political future.  

Folgen Sie uns auf