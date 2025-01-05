Serious arson
Rocket influencer arrested at the airport
Because an Arab influencer shot a rocket into an apartment in Berlin on New Year's Eve and posted a video of it, he has been targeted by the law. The tourist wanted to fly back to Jordan on Saturday - but the police arrested him at the airport before he left the country.
The 23-year-old Atallah Younes is suspected of "serious arson on New Year's Eve", according to the Berlin police on the short message service X. A manhunt had been launched for the influencer - he was arrested at around 5 p.m., shortly before he was able to board a plane to his home country.
The video that got the case rolling is shown here:
He is accused of deliberately firing a firework rocket into an apartment on the third floor of an apartment building. This "damaged the furniture in the bedroom of the 33-year-old apartment owner", the police said in a statement. Earlier media reports, however, stated that the projectile had exploded in a child's bedroom.
Here, Younes complains about the reporting of his crime:
Victim threw burning missile out of window
The fact that the fire from the burning rocket did not spread to the apartment was only thanks to the quick reaction of the apartment owner. The man threw the remains of the projectile out of the window. All the people in the apartment were unharmed in the incident.
The influencer had made it particularly easy for the investigators to find him. Younes himself had posted a video of the crime on his channels. After a large number of negative reactions, he deleted the clip and published an apology - he also asked the owner of the apartment for forgiveness, he explained in a post.
Influencer names day of his departure in interview
In an interview with "Zeit" magazine, he also explained that he had not known how a rocket worked - he could not understand the investigations against him, as he had not deliberately wanted to hurt anyone. He was shocked by the racist messages he had received. He also announced that he wanted to fly back to his home country on Saturday - and in doing so, probably took some of the investigators' work off their hands.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
