Former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is also being considered as a successor. The 38-year-old has already been Federal Chancellor twice, including 17 months in a coalition with the FPÖ. He was previously Minister of Foreign Affairs and Integration as well as party chairman. Kurz is currently active as an investor and entrepreneur, for example for the Emirati oil company Abu Dhabi National Oil Company. In February 2024, he was convicted of making false statements to the Ibiza Committee of Inquiry.