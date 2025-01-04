Meeting on Sunday
Karl Nehammer's chancellorship has come to an end, but his successor in the party is still open. On Sunday, the ÖVP committees will discuss the successor. Two names have been mentioned repeatedly recently.
One of them is Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer (45), Secretary General of the Chamber of Commerce, who governed with the FPÖ in Upper Austria for many years. He was provincial councillor for social affairs and youth until October 2024, before being sworn in as a member of the National Council. In addition to his political activities, Hattmannsdorfer has held various supervisory boards and positions in the private sector, including at OÖ Wohnbau Gesellschaft.
He holds a doctorate in social and economic sciences and worked at the Market Institute for Opinion and Media Research before embarking on his political career. In his private life, the politician is married and has two children. On Saturday evening, the SPÖ named him as one of the ÖVP representatives who "flirts with the blue party" and wants to "carry on as before".
Former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is also being considered as a successor. The 38-year-old has already been Federal Chancellor twice, including 17 months in a coalition with the FPÖ. He was previously Minister of Foreign Affairs and Integration as well as party chairman. Kurz is currently active as an investor and entrepreneur, for example for the Emirati oil company Abu Dhabi National Oil Company. In February 2024, he was convicted of making false statements to the Ibiza Committee of Inquiry.
In his private life, Kurz is married and has a young son. Both Kurz and Hattmannsdorfer are likely to be able to work with the FPÖ - at least they have proven this in the past. However, it is highly unlikely that the 38-year-old will become Vice-Chancellor under FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl.
New elections likely in the event of a Kurz comeback
According to analysts, Kurz as the new party leader would probably lead to new elections. He had Kickl thrown out of the government in the past.
Former constitutional minister Karoline Edtstadler - some are tipping her to make a comeback - is hardly conceivable as Kickl's political partner.
The ÖVP committees in the Federal Chancellery will discuss the successor as early as 10 a.m. on Sunday. Nehammer will then resign his government formation mandate. A statement by Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen is then expected.
"We will see whether the People's Party has at least begun to understand the voters' vote in the National Council elections," commented Herbert Kickl.
