“Luckily Simon also has the gift of a wife!”

The snow pole rammed on special stage 5 in the Mühlviertel caused the windshield of his Hyundai i20 Rally2 to shatter - and yet he took 12.9 seconds off the Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 of the previous leader Michael Lengauer on the 13.04 km long section near Pierbach - and thus temporarily took first place from last year's winner: Simon Wagner!