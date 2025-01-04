How to give Christmas trees a “second life”

Christmas trees provide energy

Regardless of the time, correct disposal is important. After all, the 350,000 or so Christmas trees from Styrian households can also have a useful "afterlife". Processed as wood chips, for example, they can be burned in biomass power plants and turned into clean energy. "With the Styrian Christmas trees alone, we could supply the city of Bruck with sustainable energy for an entire month," says Styrian Agriculture Councillor Simone Schmidtbauer. So if you don't compost or burn the tree yourself at home, you should take it to a collection point, which are set up in many municipalities and especially in the city of Graz. It is important to remove all ornaments and decorative materials from the tree beforehand. Whatever you decide: Under no circumstances should the tree end up in the residual waste!