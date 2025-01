What Kurz and Sobotka say about the Pilnacek case

"He has to go! - The Pilnacek case" - this is the title of the book, which will be published in February and presents explosive details about the demise of the deceased powerful former head of section in the Ministry of Justice. On 144 pages, journalist and author Gernot Rohrhofer reconstructs the last hours of Pilnacek's life, in which he not only had to hand in his driver's license after driving under the influence, but also asked for a confidential conversation with Herbert Kickl.