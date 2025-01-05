Winter in the city is no longer what it used to be

Ever milder winters

The once cold, white and dark season has given way to milder temperatures and snow-free months. In the 1960s, Vienna had an average of 40 days with a snow cover of at least 1 cm in winter. Today, the average is only 25, and the number of days with a total snow depth of more than 10 cm has even halved from 20 to 10. The reasons? "On the one hand, it's generally snowing less and less often, and on the other, cold phases are more frequently interrupted by extremely mild thaws," explains UBIMET meteorologist Michele Salmi.