Sprint star stunned by police with electric shock

According to police, Kerley had approached an ongoing police investigation and tried to get to his car parked nearby. According to the police, the bronze medalist from Paris refused to leave the scene and became increasingly aggressive. Kerley reportedly put up resistance and was also subdued by several police officers using a Taser. The altercation can be seen in the video from a police officer's body camera. Kerley is accused of assault, resisting officers and disorderly conduct.