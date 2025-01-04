Bronze in Paris
Sprint star stunned by police with electric shock
Three-time sprint world champion Fred Kerley has been stunned with a stun gun and arrested in a confrontation with the police in Miami Beach. This was announced by the police according to media reports. The 29-year-old multiple Olympic medalist was first taken to hospital and then to the Miami-Dade County Jail after the incident, the AP news agency and others reported
According to police, Kerley had approached an ongoing police investigation and tried to get to his car parked nearby. According to the police, the bronze medalist from Paris refused to leave the scene and became increasingly aggressive. Kerley reportedly put up resistance and was also subdued by several police officers using a Taser. The altercation can be seen in the video from a police officer's body camera. Kerley is accused of assault, resisting officers and disorderly conduct.
Kerley's lawyer: police overreaction
Kerley's lawyer Richard L. Cooper criticized the officers' actions. "I can say that Mr. Kerley is a record-breaking athlete who has represented our nation honorably and successfully at the Olympics on multiple occasions. The charges are false and show what a brutal police state Miami Beach has become," Cooper told US broadcaster CBS News. "It is clear from all available records of the arrest that the police overreacted to an otherwise peaceful interaction with Mr. Kerley."
Kerley won silver in the 100m at the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo and bronze in the same event at the 2024 Games in Paris. He won the 100 m title at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene. He also won world championship gold twice with US relay teams.
