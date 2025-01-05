Admira's Peter Stöger:
“At my age, I no longer have a career plan”
Ahead of the start of training on Tuesday, Admira's sporting director Peter Stöger spoke to the "Krone" newspaper about the first winter transfers, potential returnees, the promotion bid and his personal ambitions.
"Krone" : As Admira Wacker's sporting director, you are starting your second spring pre-season - the first with a perspective.
Peter Stöger: We already had a perspective last year, when we had to find out who could be considered for higher tasks. Now we have to see what we need to do to get promoted.
As the fall champions, the club has certainly made itself interesting for resourceful player agents.
There were definitely far more calls from this side than last year . . .
In which area of the squad do you really see a need for action?
There are two issues we need to discuss. It would be negligent if we did nothing about the goalkeeper position. That has nothing to do with mistrust: All three have done their job well, but we need security. We also want to revitalize the creative area.
Are there any names already?
Yes, we're expecting Christoph Knasmüllner at the start of training. His contract with Wieczysta Krakow was terminated in August, so I can well imagine that he could help us.
And how big is the chance that goalkeeper Lukas Jungwirth will be released by LASK again?
Everyone involved wants him to play, but LASK don't want to loan him out. If it only works on a cooperation basis again, we will probably bring in another goalkeeper in addition to him and Florian Kaltenböck.
How difficult is it for a sporting director to plan for next season when you don't yet know which league you'll be playing in?
I've already made provisions for that in our contracts. If we were promoted, we would have a regular squad and would also be well positioned for another year in the second division.
Peter Stöger is also always of interest to other clubs. How itchy are you to return to the coaching bench?
I'm 58 now, I no longer have a career plan at my age. I'm trying everything I can to get up there with Admira Wacker. Nobody knows what will happen in the summer. I'm certainly itching to work with a team on a daily basis, but I'm not running around with a megaphone asking out loud who wants me.
In conclusion: Admira Waker will be champions because...
...we have an incredible team spirit.
