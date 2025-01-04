Concept developed
Former bishop’s town wants provincial exhibition
All local councillors in the episcopal town of St. Andrä are in agreement: a unanimous decision in principle was passed at last year's local council. As the diocese of Lavant will be celebrating its 800th anniversary in 2028, the idea of holding the provincial exhibition in St. Andrä was developed.
Linking the 800th anniversary of the diocese of Lavant with the provincial exhibition provides a strong impetus for the positive development of our town and the surrounding region," says Mayor Maria Knauder. All municipal councillors voted in favor of the decision in principle: "We are hoping for a long-term boost for tourism, culture and the economy." In order to achieve this financially, town twinning agreements are being sought with Marburg (Slovenia) and Manzano (Italy). Both places are closely linked to the historic history of the episcopal city.
Bishops once resided in the Lavant Valley town
The bishop's seat was established in St. Andrä in 1228. It was moved to Marburg in 1859. The town twinning with Manzano in the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region is sealed. Father Gefried Sitar: "Manzano is home to the historic abbey, the Abbazia dei Rosazzo." The town twinning is, so to speak, an important basis for raising EU funds for the 2028 show.
The celebrations for the diocese of Lavant are coming up. This is very important for our municipality. It would be great to host the provincial exhibition here. All groups are behind it.
Concept in development
The idea for the provincial exhibition comes from Father Sitar, who has organized and developed numerous exhibitions as St. Paul's museum director. Sitar: "An initial concept is already being developed." This runs under the working title "Man - God - World". This concept envisages a holistic approach. The Maria Loreto Basilica is located in St. Andrä. The pilgrimage church was built in 1683. The Loreto Chapel was built before that.
Cathedral church, the oldest church in Lavanttal
The cathedral church is also located in the episcopal city at the opposite entrance to the town. Father Sitar: "This is one of the six oldest churches in the country and the oldest in the Lavanttal." The cathedral church was built at the beginning of the 9th century. The renovation of the cathedral church is a major concern. However, there seems to be little interest from the diocese. Sitar: "Of course, we hope that our growing concept will succeed." Among other things, it could save the cathedral church from decay.
