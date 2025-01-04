Former bishop’s town wants provincial exhibition

Cathedral church, the oldest church in Lavanttal

The cathedral church is also located in the episcopal city at the opposite entrance to the town. Father Sitar: "This is one of the six oldest churches in the country and the oldest in the Lavanttal." The cathedral church was built at the beginning of the 9th century. The renovation of the cathedral church is a major concern. However, there seems to be little interest from the diocese. Sitar: "Of course, we hope that our growing concept will succeed." Among other things, it could save the cathedral church from decay.