Six children in car
Ten injured after dramatic traffic accident
There was a major incident on Friday after an accident in Mittewald. Three vehicles with five adults and six children were involved. Ten of the eleven people were injured, two seriously. They had to be flown to hospital by helicopter. A pregnant woman was also injured.
Eleven people, five adults and six children, were in the vehicles involved in a traffic accident on the B100 Drautalbundesstraße in Mittewald (East Tyrol) at around 1.45 pm on Friday. One of the cars was carrying a 36-year-old female driver who was seriously injured and flown by emergency helicopter to the hospital in Innsbruck. The child in the same vehicle was uninjured.
Second emergency helicopter in action
A local man (54) also had to be taken to Innsbruck Hospital by the second emergency helicopter with serious injuries. He was in the second car. In the third vehicle was an Italian (71) with two women and five children, all of whom were injured and taken to the hospital in Lienz by several ambulances.
The accident was probably caused by one of the vehicles changing lanes.
According to initial investigations, the traffic accident was probably caused by one of the vehicles involved changing lanes. Once the investigation has been completed, a report will be submitted to the relevant authorities.
Major operation and total closure
Two emergency helicopters, three emergency doctors, a senior emergency doctor, five ambulances, six first responders, a rescue team leader, the Assling Volunteer Fire Brigade (FF) with four vehicles and 28 firefighters, the Anras FF with two firefighters, the Lienz FF with four vehicles and 21 firefighters, the Sillian FF with two vehicles and three firefighters, as well as the Leisach road maintenance service were deployed. The Drautalbundesstraße was completely closed from approx. 14:07 to 15:57 for the duration of the rescue and care of the injured, accident recording, vehicle recovery and road cleaning, and traffic was diverted via the parking lot of the BHF Mittewald in alternating lanes.
