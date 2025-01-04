Ten injured after dramatic traffic accident

Major operation and total closure

Two emergency helicopters, three emergency doctors, a senior emergency doctor, five ambulances, six first responders, a rescue team leader, the Assling Volunteer Fire Brigade (FF) with four vehicles and 28 firefighters, the Anras FF with two firefighters, the Lienz FF with four vehicles and 21 firefighters, the Sillian FF with two vehicles and three firefighters, as well as the Leisach road maintenance service were deployed. The Drautalbundesstraße was completely closed from approx. 14:07 to 15:57 for the duration of the rescue and care of the injured, accident recording, vehicle recovery and road cleaning, and traffic was diverted via the parking lot of the BHF Mittewald in alternating lanes.