Amorim at a loss too?
“Turn things around!” Man United fear relegation battle
Manchester United are currently struggling with a sporting crisis. Breaking out of the negative spiral is really difficult, emphasizes coach Ruben Amorim. The Portuguese has yet to find a sustainable response to the crisis and now fears he may even have to face the spectre of relegation. They need to turn things around quickly.
Manchester is certainly not the soccer god's favorite city this season. While serial champions City have experienced an unusually negative run and are falling short of expectations, city rivals United are far worse off.
"When you're in a situation like this with a big club, it's really difficult to turn things around. We have to be aware of our position," emphasized Amorim ahead of the game against Liverpool on Sunday (5.30pm). The Portuguese did not rule out the possibility that the 20-time champions could find themselves in the fight against relegation.
Even Amorim has yet to bring an upturn in fortunes
Manchester United have been in a difficult sporting situation for many years now, and the situation is becoming increasingly dramatic. Ahead of the clash with arch-rivals Liverpool at Anfield Road, the hosts lead the Premier League with a commanding lead, while Man United are just seven points clear of the relegation places.
Even under hopeful Ruben Amorim, who replaced Erik Ten Hag as coach on November 1, United have not found their feet and have lost five of their last six games. They must now turn things around soon, otherwise the horror scenario of a relegation battle will really take shape. And the "Red Devils" have long been aware that the spectre of relegation shows no mercy even to traditional clubs ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
