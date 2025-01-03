Vorteilswelt
Austrians surveyed

Survey shows: Concern about high costs remains high

Nachrichten
03.01.2025 15:00

A large-scale report by IMAS researchers shows: Upper Austrians are once again somewhat more optimistic about the near future. However, there is still a great deal of concern about rising expenditure on life support. You can find all the details of the major survey here. 

IMAS opinion researcher Paul Eiselsberg has provided the "OÖ-Krone" with a glimpse into the souls of people for publication - and it shows: After a long period shaken by war and crises, we are once again somewhat more optimistic about the future.

Opinion researcher Paul Eiselsberg from IMAS
Opinion researcher Paul Eiselsberg from IMAS
(Bild: Wenzel Markus)

The Senior Research Director surveyed 1019 people aged 16 and over across Austria between November 6 and 27, specifically face-to-face, which is why this study is particularly representative.

Personal well-being more important than a vacation
Paul Eiselsberg explains in an interview with the "Krone": "Expectations for 2025 are high. When asked about their hopes for the new year, the main things mentioned were their own health, peace and positive development in their own lives." However, the expectations also focus on politics, which respondents expect to improve - see also our graphic below. Upper Austrians are also more likely to focus on their own well-being in the form of vacations or travel.

Zitat Icon

51% of Austrians believe that many trouble spots will be significantly smaller in the next two years or that Austria will be back in calmer economic waters.

Meinungsforscher DDr. Paul Eiselsberg, IMAS

The respondents' views on their concerns and the various developments in our society are extremely interesting. For example, the lack of motivation and willingness to perform and the threat of an ageing population are almost non-existent. The survey is dominated by rather strong and very strong concerns about the rising cost of living (83%).

One in two believe that crises will be resolved by 2026
Fear of wars and conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East as well as immigration and the general political and economic situation in Austria are also at the top of the ranking. "You can see here that the worry lines among Austrians are sometimes deep," comments Eiselsberg on the result. However:

An excerpt from the IMAS report
An excerpt from the IMAS report
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/stock.adobe.com)

The respondents are also optimistic, but the IMAS opinion researcher nevertheless gives the all-clear: "51% of Austrians assume that many trouble spots will be significantly smaller in the next two years or that Austria will be back in calmer economic waters." A pessimistic seven percent of respondents, on the other hand, no longer believe in a return to previous economic situations.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Robert Loy
Robert Loy
