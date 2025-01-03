Austrians surveyed
Survey shows: Concern about high costs remains high
A large-scale report by IMAS researchers shows: Upper Austrians are once again somewhat more optimistic about the near future. However, there is still a great deal of concern about rising expenditure on life support. You can find all the details of the major survey here.
IMAS opinion researcher Paul Eiselsberg has provided the "OÖ-Krone" with a glimpse into the souls of people for publication - and it shows: After a long period shaken by war and crises, we are once again somewhat more optimistic about the future.
The Senior Research Director surveyed 1019 people aged 16 and over across Austria between November 6 and 27, specifically face-to-face, which is why this study is particularly representative.
Personal well-being more important than a vacation
Paul Eiselsberg explains in an interview with the "Krone": "Expectations for 2025 are high. When asked about their hopes for the new year, the main things mentioned were their own health, peace and positive development in their own lives." However, the expectations also focus on politics, which respondents expect to improve - see also our graphic below. Upper Austrians are also more likely to focus on their own well-being in the form of vacations or travel.
51% of Austrians believe that many trouble spots will be significantly smaller in the next two years or that Austria will be back in calmer economic waters.
Meinungsforscher DDr. Paul Eiselsberg, IMAS
The respondents' views on their concerns and the various developments in our society are extremely interesting. For example, the lack of motivation and willingness to perform and the threat of an ageing population are almost non-existent. The survey is dominated by rather strong and very strong concerns about the rising cost of living (83%).
One in two believe that crises will be resolved by 2026
Fear of wars and conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East as well as immigration and the general political and economic situation in Austria are also at the top of the ranking. "You can see here that the worry lines among Austrians are sometimes deep," comments Eiselsberg on the result. However:
The respondents are also optimistic, but the IMAS opinion researcher nevertheless gives the all-clear: "51% of Austrians assume that many trouble spots will be significantly smaller in the next two years or that Austria will be back in calmer economic waters." A pessimistic seven percent of respondents, on the other hand, no longer believe in a return to previous economic situations.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.