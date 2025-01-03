Survey shows: Concern about high costs remains high

Personal well-being more important than a vacation

Paul Eiselsberg explains in an interview with the "Krone": "Expectations for 2025 are high. When asked about their hopes for the new year, the main things mentioned were their own health, peace and positive development in their own lives." However, the expectations also focus on politics, which respondents expect to improve - see also our graphic below. Upper Austrians are also more likely to focus on their own well-being in the form of vacations or travel.