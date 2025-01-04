Four Hills Tournament
Bergisel Ski Jumping: Qualification from 13.30 LIVE
Third stop of the Four Hills Tournament: Today the jumping competition takes place on the Bergisel in Innsbruck! It starts at 1.30 pm, we report live (ticker below).
Here is the live ticker:
Innsbruck's Bergisel is to be the venue for the next gala of the ÖSV ski jumpers today. Daniel Tschofenig and Co. are not only looking for another victory on their home hill, but also want to bring about a preliminary decision in the Four Hills Tournament.
Tschofenig goes into the penultimate competition from pole position, last year's Innsbruck winner Jan Hörl and Stefan Kraft still have every chance.
Here is the standings in the tour:
The international competition, led by Gregor Deschwanden and Johann Andre Forfang, are already 13.6 and 22.5 points respectively behind Tschofenig. The fact that he has not yet made it onto the podium in his adopted home country is irrelevant for the Carinthian in his current "flow". "In recent years I've been in a slump during the tour, but this year is completely different. The starting position is very good and I really enjoy jumping on the Bergisel," said the Garmisch winner.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
