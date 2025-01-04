Bergisel Ski Jumping: Qualification from 13.30 LIVE

The international competition, led by Gregor Deschwanden and Johann Andre Forfang, are already 13.6 and 22.5 points respectively behind Tschofenig. The fact that he has not yet made it onto the podium in his adopted home country is irrelevant for the Carinthian in his current "flow". "In recent years I've been in a slump during the tour, but this year is completely different. The starting position is very good and I really enjoy jumping on the Bergisel," said the Garmisch winner.