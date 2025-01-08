Online windows

"Simply buy clever windows" is the motto on the fensterversand.at website. It takes just a few clicks to order the window you want: you select the material and profile, then decide on the color, decor, size, type and glazing - and your order is complete. "A few years ago, I couldn't have imagined that you could sell a window online, but there are people who dare to go through the installation process. The market is growing," says Christian Klinger, spokesman and co-owner of the IFN network (Internorm, Schlotterer, Topic, Kastrup) from Traun, which also includes fensterversand.at.