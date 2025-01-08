Shopping online
Online windows
Groceries, books, hotel rooms, flight and train tickets, concert tickets - there is practically nothing you can't buy online. The world of windows is also becoming increasingly digital. The booming do-it-yourself trend is also fueling the desire of renovators to buy their desired products digitally. The IFN network from Traun is taking part in this development.
"Simply buy clever windows" is the motto on the fensterversand.at website. It takes just a few clicks to order the window you want: you select the material and profile, then decide on the color, decor, size, type and glazing - and your order is complete. "A few years ago, I couldn't have imagined that you could sell a window online, but there are people who dare to go through the installation process. The market is growing," says Christian Klinger, spokesman and co-owner of the IFN network (Internorm, Schlotterer, Topic, Kastrup) from Traun, which also includes fensterversand.at.
Specifically, Neuffer Fenster & Türen GmbH from Stuttgart is behind the fensterversand website, with the Upper Austrians holding the majority of the company since December 2021. "At Neuffer, the average order size is two to three windows. Small renovators buy there, people who renovate one room at a time," explains Klinger.
Internorm's business model is different - it's very much about advice and a local presence, which is made possible by our sales partners throughout Europe. There are many people who don't have the confidence to remove and install a window themselves.
Christian Klinger, Miteigentümer IFN
Demand has increased enormously in recent months - partly due to expansion into new markets. The online retailer is now also active in Italy and Spain. The range has also been expanded: external venetian blinds, garage doors and pergola models are now also being sold.
Neuffer, the pioneer in the digital business, is incidentally the oldest company in the IFN group. The company was founded in 1872 and is now in its fifth generation.
Klinger is happy about the acquisition: "We were in the right place at the right time when an investor was being sought."
