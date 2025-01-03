Duchess at the stove
Meghan takes off with new Netflix show
Duchess Meghan (43) gives a first glimpse of her new series on Netflix. The eight-part production "With Love, Meghan" will be released on January 15, as the streaming service announced.
The wife of Prince Harry (40) is set to reveal lifestyle tips for cooking, gardening and hosting, according to the British news agency PA.
Meghan welcomes famous guests
In the trailer, which the Duchess also published on her own Instagram account, Meghan can be seen with a vegetable platter, choosing flowers and preparing focaccia. It shows how easy it can be to create something beautiful.
Actresses Mindy Kaling and Abigail Spencer ("Suits"), for example, are to appear as guests.
Prince Harry - the younger son of King Charles III - and his wife Meghan resigned their royal duties five years ago and left the UK. They now live in the USA with their children Prince Archie (5) and Princess Lilibet (3).
One reason for their withdrawal was the tabloid media's treatment of Meghan. The couple had also made allegations against members of the Royal Family, with whom their relationship is considered difficult.
Million-dollar deal with Netflix
Since then, the couple have signed contracts worth millions in order to stand on their own two feet financially. This includes a collaboration with Netflix. "I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it," read a message on Meghan's Instagram channel.
The Duchess published her very first post on this channel for the New Year, causing a lot of excitement. The short clip shows the 43-year-old on the beach in Montecito in the US state of California. The camera follows her for a few meters before she draws the year 2025 in the wet sand with her hand. According to dpa, the clip was recorded by Prince Harry.
Commitment against cyberbullying
According to sources close to the couple, Meghan is looking forward to returning to social media. She wants to post news there about projects she has been working on. At the same time, she wants to encourage joyful and thoughtful interaction online.
Harry and Meghan have been campaigning for some time to combat the negative impact that social media can have on mental health and entire societies. Last year, during a visit to Colombia, they took part in a conference with events on the subject of cyberbullying.
