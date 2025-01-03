Wanda in Salzburg
Residenzplatz concert is already sold out
No more tickets are available for the guest performance by Austropop giants Wanda in the heart of Salzburg's old town. And yet fans of the musicians can still hope.
Demand remains high. So great, in fact, that the organizer Semtainment has already increased the ticket contingents in time for Christmas. Many music enthusiasts are likely to have had tickets under their Christmas tree. After all, the first of the two concerts at Salzburg's Residenzplatz is already sold out. All tickets for the guest performance by Austropop giants Wanda on May 9, 2025 are now sold out.
However, there is still a small glimmer of hope for music fans: "We are in talks with the authorities. Perhaps 1000 more people will be allowed onto the concert grounds," says organizer Thomas Semmler. This will be decided in the coming weeks.
A long forced musical break in Salzburg's city center is thus coming to an end. The last time German singer Herbert Grönemeyer fired up thousands of enthusiastic spectators at Residenzplatz was in June 2016. Greats such as Tina Turner, Falco and Joe Cocker have also performed in the old town. "We want to build something here again," emphasizes Semmler. The dates for next year's concerts have already been fixed. However, who will be performing at Residenzplatz on May 29 and 30, 2026, is still a secret.
On May 10, 2025 - as reported - the German star DJ Paul Kalkbrenner will be performing in the old town. There are hardly any tickets left for this date either. "You have to be quick," laughs Semmler. On both concert days, almost 19,000 people are expected to flock to Residenzplatz.
