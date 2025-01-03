Residenzplatz concert is already sold out

A long forced musical break in Salzburg's city center is thus coming to an end. The last time German singer Herbert Grönemeyer fired up thousands of enthusiastic spectators at Residenzplatz was in June 2016. Greats such as Tina Turner, Falco and Joe Cocker have also performed in the old town. "We want to build something here again," emphasizes Semmler. The dates for next year's concerts have already been fixed. However, who will be performing at Residenzplatz on May 29 and 30, 2026, is still a secret.