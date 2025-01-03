Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Wanda in Salzburg

Residenzplatz concert is already sold out

Nachrichten
03.01.2025 09:00

No more tickets are available for the guest performance by Austropop giants Wanda in the heart of Salzburg's old town. And yet fans of the musicians can still hope. 

0 Kommentare

Demand remains high. So great, in fact, that the organizer Semtainment has already increased the ticket contingents in time for Christmas. Many music enthusiasts are likely to have had tickets under their Christmas tree. After all, the first of the two concerts at Salzburg's Residenzplatz is already sold out. All tickets for the guest performance by Austropop giants Wanda on May 9, 2025 are now sold out.

Star DJ to perform in Salzburg's old town on May 10 (Bild: Tröster Andreas)
Star DJ to perform in Salzburg's old town on May 10
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)

However, there is still a small glimmer of hope for music fans: "We are in talks with the authorities. Perhaps 1000 more people will be allowed onto the concert grounds," says organizer Thomas Semmler. This will be decided in the coming weeks.

A long forced musical break in Salzburg's city center is thus coming to an end. The last time German singer Herbert Grönemeyer fired up thousands of enthusiastic spectators at Residenzplatz was in June 2016. Greats such as Tina Turner, Falco and Joe Cocker have also performed in the old town. "We want to build something here again," emphasizes Semmler. The dates for next year's concerts have already been fixed. However, who will be performing at Residenzplatz on May 29 and 30, 2026, is still a secret.

On May 10, 2025 - as reported - the German star DJ Paul Kalkbrenner will be performing in the old town. There are hardly any tickets left for this date either. "You have to be quick," laughs Semmler. On both concert days, almost 19,000 people are expected to flock to Residenzplatz.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Nikolaus Klinger
Nikolaus Klinger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf