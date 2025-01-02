Carinthians in Las Vegas
Tesla inferno: “Suddenly all hell broke loose”
The event couple Barbara and Gerfried Zmölnig from Carinthia witnessed the large-scale operation in front of the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas live.
"We were having brunch in the shopping center across the street when suddenly all hell broke loose outside the door," IP Media boss Gerfried Zmölnig told the "Krone" on the phone. As every year, the organizer of Star Night at Lake Wörthersee and in the Wachau region is on vacation in America with his wife Barbara until the end of January.
"Fortunately already checked out"
"In Las Vegas, we always stay at the Trump Hotel. This year, however, we had to check out on New Year's Eve - we had tickets for the New Year's show in the Sphere event hall. And you can only buy them if you're also staying at the associated resort. That was our luck."
As reported, a Tesla Cybertruck blew up right in front of the Carinthians' main hotel - the driver was killed and seven people were slightly injured.
Also on site during the Paris terror
"We are obviously lucky. In 2015, we were still sitting on the street in Paris drinking wine just a few meters away from the Bataclan concert hall until shortly before the terrorist attack. If I had known that the 'Eagles of Death Metal' were playing there that night, we would have been there."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
