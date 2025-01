“Flood of parking tickets” causes a wave of indignation

A local inspection by the "Krone" also shows that some parking spaces were apparently once marked in blue, but these markings have already faded so much that they are barely visible. When asked, Mayor Christian Samwald is now "grateful" for the information. Although he knows that there has been a short-term parking zone there "forever and ever", he always likes to forget about the parking meter himself. He also admits that the lines are white instead of blue: "That's not ideal." As the lines are always being redrawn anyway, he promises that next time they will consider marking them blue instead of white.