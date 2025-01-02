SPÖ and ÖVP at loggerheads
Political dispute in the village hall continues
For some time now, Winden am See (district of Neusiedl am See) has been the scene of a political row between the ÖVP and the SPÖ mayor. Now there's another row - over an article in the local news.
No Christmas peace in Winden am See: the ÖVP is suggesting that long-term mayor Erwin Preiner (SPÖ) resign. The reason for this is a paragraph in the current issue of Gemeindeachrichten. In it, Preiner accuses "some parties" of having abandoned the common path and thus working against the future of the municipality.
"Completely out of place"
An affront for Lisa Reuter, ÖVP municipal councillor. "We as the ÖVP - and also the Greens and Independents - have always worked reliably and diligently in the municipal council and also in the consolidation committee."
However, they failed due to the mayor's inaction. "To now use a municipal information sheet paid for with taxpayers' money to write that some parties are working against the future of the municipality is not only completely out of place, but also a shameless lie," says Reuter angrily. Preiner should reconsider whether he is still worthy of the office of mayor.
Despite conflicts: Hope for a joint solution
Preiner, on the other hand, shakes his head: apparently some people have no other worries than repeatedly calling for his resignation. And he reiterates his accusation: up to 2020, around 90 percent of decisions were taken unanimously or almost unanimously.
Since coronavirus and the war in Ukraine, however, the ÖVP has no longer supported the common path - "which I think is a shame". He would have expected the ÖVP to take responsibility, especially in difficult times. The federal government's revenue share had fallen significantly and many municipalities were struggling. However, he was optimistic that the ÖVP would once again join the common path: "I'm not giving up hope."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
