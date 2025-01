“The airmen are wreaking havoc here”

Thaw brought bodies to light

When it started to thaw, the bodies of the soldiers who had fallen in the fall came to light. Every day we were busy transporting them to a meadow at these heights, where we then laid them in a mass grave. The field guard I had to command was in a hole in the ground where we huddled together. Only at night could we make a fire in the middle and warm ourselves a little. Now it started to rain and snow. We got completely soaked in our earth dwelling. It's a miserable existence and you're already numb to all the hardships.