Labor market

Just a few days after the 250 redundancies were announced, the AMS held a meeting at KTM together with the Chamber of Labor - what will the procedure be for the second wave of redundancies, in which up to 300 employees are expected to lose their jobs? "We have set up our teams. They are always available and can be called upon at any time, but we will see what is needed now." Schmidt continues: "It's a stressful situation for people - some don't want to talk to anyone and don't want to travel anywhere, including to a regional office. They prefer to use our electronic services. That's fine for us too."