Now even more exciting
kronehit launches “the year of your life” again
Just in time for the start of the new year, Austria's largest private radio station kronehit has brought back "The Year of Your Life". This time, however, the competition, which has been popular for more than a decade, will remain exciting throughout the entire period of the game - because the contents of the "all-round carefree package" will now be announced in stages.
The kronehit campaign has enjoyed great popularity in recent years. In 2023, for example, a young mother from Stockerau won the "year of her life" and was able to enjoy numerous highlights, including a new car and tickets for various events.
In 2024 , a 29-year-old nurse from Veitsch in Styria was delighted with the fantastic prize, which included a family vacation and a "magic" credit card that was topped up every month.
For the current edition of "The year of your life" 2025, kronehit has come up with something new and developed the competition further. The exact contents of the "all-round carefree package" will be announced in stages to maintain the excitement throughout the entire game period.
It has already been revealed that this year's prize includes a brand new electric car with a stylish SUV look that can be used for a year. In addition, further prizes will be added to the so-called Highlife package every week until the end of January. It is therefore worth listening to kronehit regularly and following the announcements.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
