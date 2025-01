Bitter! ÖSV jumpers back in Oberstdorf

Ski jumper Nika Prevc has crowned herself the winner of the "Two Nights Tour". 24 hours after her success in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, the Slovenian also won in Oberstdorf on New Year's Day and thus confidently secured the tour ranking. Jacqueline Seifriedsberger was the best Austrian in Oberstdorf in 8th place, just ahead of her teammate Lisa Eder. Eva Pinkelnig, who won here last year, finished twelfth.