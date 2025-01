Security forces had to deploy exactly 305 times

Incidents in Bregenz and Lustenau

In addition to the accident in Bregenz, in which three children were handling homemade firecrackers and were seriously injured by the explosion of one of the fireworks, there were other incidents: In Lustenau, for example, several pyrotechnic batteries were disposed of in a waste paper container, causing the contents of the container to catch fire and completely destroying it. A window pane of an adjacent residential property was also damaged.