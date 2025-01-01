Drunk people attacked and injured police officers

Three officers injured

In Ischgl, the police were called at around 1.40 a.m. to reports of damage to property at a restaurant. "When the officers arrived, two people were attacking each other in front of the restaurant. The police officers stopped the assault and recorded the incident," said the investigators. One of the people involved, a 22-year-old Kosovan, attacked the officers. He was arrested and fought back vehemently. The man injured three police officers. He will also face several charges.