Four officers injured
Drunk people attacked and injured police officers
A party with a lively atmosphere and lots of fireworks! On New Year's Eve, quite a few Tyroleans were naturally drunk. This was also felt by police officers who were attacked by the drunks.
At around 9 pm, a local man (34) in Schwaz was treated in an ambulance due to health problems following what he said was the consumption of alcohol and addictive substances. "During the journey to hospital, he attacked a paramedic and a policewoman", according to the police. The officer was injured in the arm. The 34-year-old is being charged.
Police officers pelted with firecrackers
Shortly after midnight, a 19-year-old German threw a firecracker from behind at uniformed police officers in the Innrain area of Innsbruck. The officers noticed the firework and were able to protect themselves by jumping to the side. "Nobody was injured," said the police. The German will be charged at large.
Three officers injured
In Ischgl, the police were called at around 1.40 a.m. to reports of damage to property at a restaurant. "When the officers arrived, two people were attacking each other in front of the restaurant. The police officers stopped the assault and recorded the incident," said the investigators. One of the people involved, a 22-year-old Kosovan, attacked the officers. He was arrested and fought back vehemently. The man injured three police officers. He will also face several charges.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
