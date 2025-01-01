Winter wonderland unfortunately only comes from the factory

Double-digit plus degrees possible instead of snowflakes

According to Brandes, we will probably have to do without further snowfall for the time being. After the icy days - the high fog should clear during the course of the day tomorrow - a cold front will arrive in the late evening with rain and slightly higher temperatures as well as a few snowflakes at most. On Sunday, too, only freezing rain is likely to fall from the sky. From Epiphany onwards, it could even return to double-digit plus temperatures in places. However, the models are still divided.