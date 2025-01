Zverev injured – Germany loses

The bicep strain is not good news for Zverev a week and a half before the Australian Open in Melbourne. It remains to be seen whether he will have to take a longer break or whether the withdrawal was nothing more than a precautionary measure. The big goal is and remains to win the first Grand Slam title in 2025. For many professionals, the United Cup is the start of the new season and also an important preparation for the Australian Open, which begins on January 12.