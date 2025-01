Boy (10) injured by ice splinters during fireworks

Shortly after 10.30 p.m. on Wednesday night, a 16-year-old set off a class F2 firecracker in the garden of a house in Imst. "He had previously placed it on a frozen rain barrel", according to the police. His ten-year-old brother wanted to watch the "spectacle" around eight meters away, but was hit in the face by shards of ice that were blown out. The boy had to be taken to hospital in Innsbruck.