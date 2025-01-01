Salzburg’s former auxiliary bishop Andreas Laun dies

Moved to Salzburg in 1945

Laun was born in Vienna in 1942 and his family moved to Salzburg in 1945. After graduating from the Borromäum high school, he entered the novitiate of the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales in Eichstätt in 1962 and took his perpetual vows in 1966. He was ordained a priest in Eichstätt in 1967. He worked as an educator, chaplain and religion teacher and completed his doctorate in Fribourg, Switzerland, in 1973. He later habilitated in moral theology at the University of Vienna and taught at Heiligenkreuz College and the Salesian Don Bosco College in Benediktbeuern in Bavaria.