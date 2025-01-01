Hundreds of arrests
Germany: Deaths and injuries caused by firecrackers
At least five people died and many were injured in incidents involving firecrackers and fireworks in Germany, according to an initial assessment by the police. Fire and rescue services were in constant operation, especially in larger cities. Hundreds of arrests were made in Germany.
Until after midnight, there were many accidents involving fireworks throughout Germany. Five people lost their lives. Southwest of Paderborn, a 24-year-old died while handling a firework.
There were also two fatalities in Saxony, according to the situation center of the state interior ministry. A man died in Hamburg after a homemade firecracker exploded. Another person was fatally injured during the night in the north of Brandenburg.
In Pirna, Saxony, a 16-year-old was seriously injured in one hand when an illegal New Year's Eve firecracker exploded. The police in Frankfurt reported several people injured by fireworks. In Berlin, the Berlin Accident Hospital in Marzahn reported eight "firework victims" with serious hand injuries shortly before 1 am.
Attacks on emergency services and storm warnings
The police also reported attacks on emergency services - for example in Cologne. A police spokeswoman told the German Press Agency that rescue workers and police officers had been shot at with fireworks during operations. It is still unclear whether there were any injuries. In Leipzig, too, around 50 people attacked police officers with fireworks and bottles.
Rioting in Munich
According to the police, several hundred people rioted on New Year's Eve in Munich and attacked police officers. A police spokeswoman spoke of an estimated 200 to 300 people from the left-wing spectrum on the Wittelsbacherbrücke. Among other things, objects were set alight and thrown at officers.
