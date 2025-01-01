Will “foam roller king” inherit Lugner at the Opera Ball?

Best saleswoman became his wife

It's funny how he found his wife Waltraud. He had three girlfriends in 1983, one of whom he wanted to marry in 1984: "I reserved a room at the Peham Inn in Peuerbach for September 21, 1984." He had all three girlfriends he had at the time sell his products at the Narcissus Festival in Bad Aussee. The best seller would become his bride. Waltraud won by a wide margin, confirming: "I'm proud that I won. We are still very much in love!"

Reinhard Waldenberger