Opernball successor

Will “foam roller king” inherit Lugner at the Opera Ball?

Nachrichten
01.01.2025 06:00

An Opera Ball without Richard "Mörtel" Lugner? Unimaginable. But a reality after the death of the Viennese building contractor. But the Opera Ball can't do without wit, drama, glitz and glamor and so a Lugner heir is currently being sought. And he seems to have been found in Upper Austria in the person of the "foam roller king".

0 Kommentare

Who will succeed Richard "Mörtel" Lugner at the Opera Ball? Behind the scenes, the search is in full swing following the death of the Austrian building contractor, entertainer and reality TV actor.

The "foam roller king" Karl Guschlbauer (61) from St. Willibald in Upper Austria is likely to have been found. The entrepreneur was one of Lugner's best friends and was always a regular at the Opera Ball with his wife Waltraud ...

Reached in the Maldives
Guschlbauer is currently vacationing with his wife in the Maldives. In the "Krone" telephone interview, the "foam roller king" expressed his surprise: "I don't want to say anything about that yet...". But there have allegedly already been several meetings with the hard core of the Lugner family.

However, Guschlbauer is likely to take a different approach: no Hollywood stars in the box, but international personalities from business, culture, sport and perhaps even politics. On January 19, the Guschlbauer company celebrates a big party: 42 years of the company and wife Waltraud's 60th birthday. Will there be a big announcement then?

What makes the new Lugner tick? 
The top entrepreneur started out in a garage - just like billionaire Bill Gates once did. He used a truck to sell foam rollers at a huge profit. "From then on, everyone called me the 'foam roller king'," says Guschlbauer proudly. He turned the title into a brand, with the lettering in the candy color magenta.

Time and again, he brought many stars - including his friend Richard Lugner - to his company events: TV legends Helmut Fischer, Karl Merkatz, Ottfried Fischer, even Bavarian monument Uli Hoeneß. Guschlbauer is a marketing genius, coupled with a great deal of shrewdness.

Best saleswoman became his wife
It's funny how he found his wife Waltraud. He had three girlfriends in 1983, one of whom he wanted to marry in 1984: "I reserved a room at the Peham Inn in Peuerbach for September 21, 1984." He had all three girlfriends he had at the time sell his products at the Narcissus Festival in Bad Aussee. The best seller would become his bride. Waltraud won by a wide margin, confirming: "I'm proud that I won. We are still very much in love!"

Reinhard Waldenberger

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Krone Oberösterreich
Krone Oberösterreich
