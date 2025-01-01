Through the year 2025? With gallows humor and hope

There will be no easy way out of the downward spiral, even if politicians like to conceal this truth. If the economy weakens, there is a lack of tax revenue - so there is nothing to distribute. However, this is not the only construction site in the country. For a better future, we now need a lot of foresight beyond the ideological lens. Because neither the left-wing mantra of Robin Hood politics nor the conservative narrative that economic growth solves all problems is the only key to getting the country back on the road to success.