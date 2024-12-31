For the New Year's competition
ÖSV eagles fly away from everyone in qualifying too
Another triple victory for our ÖSV eagles! Jan Hörl won the qualification for the New Year's competition of the Four Hills Tournament in Garmisch-Partenkirchen on Tuesday. Second place went to Daniel Tschofenig, followed by Michael Hayböck.
Austria's ski eagles also dominated the qualification for the second competition of the Four Hills Tournament. Jan Hörl was the best on New Year's Eve in Garmisch-Partenkirchen with a 137.5 m set or 146.9 points and relegated his teammates Daniel Tschofenig (-0.8 points/136.5 m) and Michael Hayböck (-1.9/138.5 m) to second and third place. Oberstdorf winner Stefan Kraft only came eleventh with 131 m, 11.3 points off the top.
The tour leader was only the fifth best Austrian, Maximilian Ortner came tenth.
"Didn't quite have the courage"
"It was solid, I didn't quite have the courage to go all the way," said Kraft afterwards on ORF. "I didn't quite have the courage at the last moment, but I'll need it tomorrow." All seven Austrians made it through to the knockout rounds of the New Year's ski jumping on Wednesday, Markus Müller came 26th and Stephan Embacher 47th.
Here is the standings in the Four Hills Tournament :
The German overall World Cup leader Pius Paschke (133 m) finished in ninth place, the best non-Austrian was the Swiss Gregor Deschwanden (137 m) in fourth place, 3.1 points behind Hörl.
The German camp around the overall World Cup leader is still confident. "We are in an attacking position. We have every opportunity," said DSV head coach Stefan Horngacher. In Oberstdorf you can't win the tour, you can only lose it.
The New Year's competition in Garmisch starts on Wednesday at 2 pm. The tour will then move to Austria, where the Bergisel competition in Innsbruck will take place on January 4 and the final Epiphany competition in Bischofshofen two days later.
