ÖSV eagles fly away from everyone in qualifying too

"Didn't quite have the courage"

"It was solid, I didn't quite have the courage to go all the way," said Kraft afterwards on ORF. "I didn't quite have the courage at the last moment, but I'll need it tomorrow." All seven Austrians made it through to the knockout rounds of the New Year's ski jumping on Wednesday, Markus Müller came 26th and Stephan Embacher 47th.