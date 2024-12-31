EU Presidency
Vilimsky thanks Orbán for “clear stance”
MEP Harald Vilimsky (FPÖ) thanked Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on Tuesday. "The end of the Hungarian Council Presidency marks the end of a formative phase for Europe", said Vilimsky. A "clear stance against Brussels bureaucracy" and an "orientation towards traditional values" were important.
"Such a policy will strengthen national interests and the sovereignty of the member states. Orbán has proven that dialog and negotiations are more important than ideological guidelines from Brussels," said EU politician Harald Vilimsky on Tuesday. Orbán's trips to the USA, China, Russia and Ukraine were the best examples of genuine peace diplomacy.
At the same time, Hungary's government has taken a clear stance against the EU's unrestricted asylum policy and shown that reforms are urgently needed to promote cultural diversity and security. Hungary's presidency was characterized by tensions with the EU Commission and Prime Minister Orbán going it alone, among other things. The Schengen agreement, on the other hand, was seen as a diplomatic success.
Orbán has proven that dialog and negotiations are more important than ideological guidelines from Brussels.
EU-Politiker Harald Vilimsky lobt Ungarns Premier.
Poland takes over the Council Presidency from Hungary
At the turn of the year, the Polish government will take over the rotating presidency of the EU Council from Hungary. The right-wing liberal head of government Donald Tusk is considered a pro-European. He was President of the European Council until 2019 and chaired the summits of heads of state and government in this role. The Polish government has already announced a 16th package of sanctions against Russia.
Austria's "lost neutrality"
Austria has been a member of the European Union for 30 years as of January 1. "Austria is paying the price for broken promises and lost neutrality", commented Vilimsky. The EU had disappointed expectations. It is not "neutral and peacemaking", but interferes in conflicts, supplies weapons and involves countries like Austria in disputes that are not compatible with its neutrality.
"In addition, economic promises were also broken: The schilling, which was supposed to remain as the national currency, was replaced by the euro - a political experiment that was doomed to failure from the outset and has endangered Europe's economic stability. The external borders are not being protected, illegal migration is not being curbed and Austria is bearing the consequences - with a disproportionately high number of asylum applications". In fact, asylum applications have fallen by 59% compared to 2023. So far this year, 23,144 applications have been submitted across Austria.
