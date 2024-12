Elvis tribute artist Rusty thrilled the audience

The Protestant Kreuzkirche on Ölrain recently became the venue for an extraordinary concert: Elvis tribute artist Rusty presented an impressive gospel performance that brought the spiritual side of the "King of Rock 'n' Roll" to life. What many people don't know: Elvis Presley, one of the most successful musicians of all time, won three Grammys in his career - all for gospel music. Fittingly, Rusty, who has represented Elvis' music worldwide for over 35 years, brought classics such as "How Great Thou Art" and "He Touched Me" to the stage.