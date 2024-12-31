A look back
What made the headlines in 2024
A look back at the "Krone" headlines of the year reminds us of what moved people in Austria in 2024.
Even the first glance at our selection of front pages confirms the "blue tinge" of this year, which ends today: Blue EU victory (June 10 after the EU elections), Blue march through (September 30 after the National Council elections) and Styrian quake shakes the federal government (November 25 after the Styrian state elections) as well as FPÖ with ÖVP also in Styria (December 2).
In the federal government, on the other hand, the anti-blue turquoise-red-pink confection is still being tinkered with - but it will take time. We need a strong government quickly, we headlined on November 8th, "Zuckerl-Koalition Spitz auf Knopf" more than a month later. When will we write: The Zuckerl coalition is now in place? Certainly not this year, perhaps in January? Or never?
As in the past year, the "Krone", by far the most widely read daily newspaper in Austria and the number one online media outlet, will once again raise the voices of its readers and users - as we did many times in 2024. Asylum crisis: What needs to happen now (August 29), majority against censorship madness (September 5) or red card for construction speculators (September 13) were just some of the vocal headlines.
Of course, we were also preoccupied this year with the US election - Biden is leaving it alone after all (July 22) and What Trump's victory means for Austria (November 7). The devastating flood disaster in September, the hunter on the rampage in Upper Austria and the planned terrorist attack on the Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna, which were canceled as a result, were also major topics.
We also mourned the deaths of prominent Austrians on our front pages: Brigitte Bierlein (June 4), Richard Lugner (August 13) and Hannes Androsch were among them (December 12).
Sport provided us with two wonderful victories at the EURO soccer tournament in Germany - OH, HOW BEAUTIFUL IT WAS on June 22 and SPORTGESCHICHTE after the win against the Netherlands, including advancing to the round of 16 (June 26). There, however, the positive headlines came to an end. SOOO BAD was the headline on July 3 about Austria's defeat against Turkey.
Yes, there were plenty of headlines this year 2024, but it wasn't a hit.
Have a happy new year with your "Krone"!
