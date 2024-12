Robber on the run for the time being after robbery

Criminal duo successfully caught

On the other hand, a duo was caught after an attempted robbery in Zwölfaxing in the district of Bruck an der Leitha. A 35-year-old man was threatened with a pepper spray and brass knuckles by the two Viennese (19 and 29 years old) on Sunday and forced to hand over his cell phone and other valuables. A passer-by intervened and put the perpetrators to flight.