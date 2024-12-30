"Krone" commentary
What does Israel intend to do with Gaza?
Rockets from Yemen are a nuisance for Israel, but not a national threat. The core problem of Israel's existence is, or was, its enemies in its immediate neighborhood.
The beginning and end of the Middle East war in 2024 was and will be the Gaza Strip: 40 km long, 8-14 km wide, smaller than Vienna, 2 million inhabitants. The war was Hamas' wish.
Today, the Gaza Strip is practically divided into north and south. The north, which protrudes deep into Israeli territory, is a lunar landscape and virtually deserted. And that's how Israel says it should stay. For years, rockets flew into Israel from there and on October 7, 2023, civilians set off for their particular atrocities in the Kibuzzim.
What will happen now? Anarchic conditions are already breaking out in the Gaza Strip. Gangs are fighting each other for control over food.
Victory can also become a burden. The only thing that is certain is that the Israeli security forces will not relinquish control. Netanyahu is thinking of a kind of Palestinian administration, for example by the heads of the tribal clans, but none of them want to burn their fingers as "collaborators" for the time being; similarly with other Arab or international forces.
Netanyahu's right-wing coalition partner has the worst idea: Jewish resettlement.
