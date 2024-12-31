Minimize risks
New Year’s Eve firecrackers as life-threatening fun
Even if environmentalists and animal rights activists are (rightly) up in arms: If you still want to let off some fireworks on New Year's Eve, then at least do it safely. The "Krone" gives tips.
Every year, the political debate about fireworks on New Year's Eve rages on. In terms of the environment and wildlife, there can be no second opinion. Nevertheless, millions of euros will be shot into the air again this year. Here are some tips on how you can at least give the emergency services a quiet New Year's Eve.
Safety tips
- Only buy CE-approved products from specialist retailers in Austria.
- Read and follow the instructions for use. Do not store fireworks near stoves or radiators.
- Only set off fireworks outdoors at a sufficient distance from people, animals and buildings.
- Keep a safe distance as a spectator. Do not throw pyrotechnic objects at doors, windows or roofs.
- Never fire rockets from the hand, but vertically from piles of snow, buried pipes or stable bottles (ideally from drinks crates).
- Take into account the firing direction and trajectory (wind).
- Do not under any circumstances shorten or remove the rockets' guidance rods.
- Never pick up failed rockets or firecrackers immediately or ignite them again. They could be "time fuses". Destroy "duds" with water - do not dry or heat them (high risk of explosion!).
If, despite all precautions, something does happen, try to remain calm, act with caution and call the fire department on 122 or the emergency services on 144.
Only attempt to extinguish the fire if you are not putting yourself in danger. In the event of burn injuries, cool immediately with cold water or snow and, if necessary, call a doctor or the emergency services immediately.
Proper disposal
Hans Matthias Liebenwein, industry spokesman for the Carinthian pyrotechnics trade, also points out environmental protection: "Duds or spent fireworks must not simply be left lying around in the countryside. Proper disposal - ideally by soaking them in water and then disposing of them in residual waste - protects both the environment and the safety of the public." The expert also appeals to everyone to report suspicious finds to the authorities.
