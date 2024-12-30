7 days of national mourning
Safety checks ordered throughout South Korea
Following the serious plane crash in South Korea, interim President Choi Sang-mok has ordered a comprehensive safety review of the country's entire aviation system. It is increasingly likely that a flock of birds was responsible for the crash.
Shortly before the accident, the pilot radioed the emergency call "Mayday" and is said to have spoken of an "evasive maneuver". The tower is also said to have warned the plane of a flock of birds. According to experts, many questions remain unanswered, including why the twin-engine Boeing 737-800 was apparently traveling at high speed and why the landing gear did not appear to be extended when it touched down.
Flight data recorder found
"There was not enough time to make preparations on the ground for an emergency landing," explained the Ministry of Transport. One of the two flight data recorders had been found, but was damaged on the outside. It is still unclear whether the data is sufficiently intact for analysis.
The Jeju Air plane apparently did not have time to dump fuel to reduce its weight to the level required for landing.
Victim identification top priority
The top priority at the moment is to identify the victims, support their families and treat the two survivors. "Once the recovery work is completed, the Ministry of Transportation will be asked to conduct an emergency safety inspection of the entire flight operation system to prevent a recurrence of air accidents," Choi also said. A seven-day national mourning was ordered.
In Sunday's accident, 179 of the 181 occupants were killed when a plane operated by South Korean budget airline Jeju Air overshot the runway after landing at Muan Airport, crashed into a wall and burst into flames. The accident involving flight 7C2216, which was coming from Bangkok, was the most devastating in South Korea's aviation history to date.
As a result of the accident, the country's government intends to have all domestic Boeing 737-800 aircraft inspected to ensure that the airlines are complying with the applicable rules for the model.
Muan Airport will remain closed until Wednesday, while the country's other international and regional airports, including the main Incheon Airport, are operating as scheduled.
Shares in budget airline Jeju Air fell as much as 15.7 percent to a record low on Monday.
Problems again
Meanwhile, according to a media report, another plane of the same airline had problems with the landing gear. As reported by Yonhap, Jeju Air flight 7C101 had to return to its departure airport in Gimpo, west of the capital Seoul, on Monday due to landing gear problems.
