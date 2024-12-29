How the cracks cope with this monster program

Infrared cabin is in demand

Furey also scales back training and relies on good regeneration. "I leave it up to the players to decide what they want to do." Striker Daniel Obersteiner: "It's important to start regenerating immediately after the match. I always get on my bike for 20 minutes. The next day, I like to go to the infrared cabin. I can switch off well there." A good night's sleep is also essential for Daniel. "That's why I always lie down on the acupuncture mat or stretch for 15 minutes in the evening before the match."