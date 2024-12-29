Albano not an issue
How the cracks cope with this monster program
Sleep, drink, eat and play! VSV and KAC still have nine and eight games respectively until January 12. Regeneration is a very important topic - the "Krone" asked how the cracks get through such an exhausting time, what rituals they have and how they train. And: Herbie Hohenberger returns home early for the Eagles.
What a monster program! Due to the Ice Hockey A World Championship (from 9 May) and the long preparation of the red-white-red national team, there is an extremely packed program around New Year this year. VSV has nine games within 18 days from December 26 to January 12, KAC has eight games.
Shooting practice for the goalie
There's no more normal training - just sleeping, drinking, eating, playing and taking the bus. "You have to use your energy sparingly during this time," says VSV coach Tray Tuomie. "We normally run out for 15 minutes or do some shooting practice for the goalie. Wellness is usually the order of the day. Massages, stretching or physio," says Tuomie.
"I always go to the cold bath before and after every game," explains senior eagle John Hughes. "Players love lots of games, it's better than training. The important thing is to eat well and get plenty of sleep. I always have a midday nap during this time." The menu includes lots of rice, beans and lentils.
Today, Monday, the Adler play host to top team Bolzano. "We weren't really mentally ready in Innsbruck, we were a bit lucky. You can only survive against Bolzano if you go full throttle for 60 minutes," says Hughes.
Meanwhile, neo-sporting director Herbie Hohenberger left DEL 2 team Krefeld, where he was assistant coach, by mutual agreement. "I'll be coming to Villach in mid-January. My contract with VSV starts on June 1, 2025, so I can get a clear picture of everything from the first team to the youngsters."
KAC coach Kirk Furey takes the tight schedule with humor. "The players don't have much time to think about it."
Infrared cabin is in demand
Furey also scales back training and relies on good regeneration. "I leave it up to the players to decide what they want to do." Striker Daniel Obersteiner: "It's important to start regenerating immediately after the match. I always get on my bike for 20 minutes. The next day, I like to go to the infrared cabin. I can switch off well there." A good night's sleep is also essential for Daniel. "That's why I always lie down on the acupuncture mat or stretch for 15 minutes in the evening before the match."
The Red Jackets host Asiago on Monday in the last game of the year. "A very dangerous team, we mustn't underestimate them. They are now twice as dangerous after the change of coach."
KAC is not bringing in a legionnaire now
Defenseman Nick Albano, who was fired by Graz, is not an issue for the KAC. Legionnaires can transfer within the league until December 30th (6 pm!). "Jensen Aabo and Strong will soon be fit and back," says boss Oliver Pilloni. "We have a lot of good young players who can be used."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.